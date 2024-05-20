Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 253,634 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.36% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $33,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4,385.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 391,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after acquiring an additional 382,646 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KNX opened at $49.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.52%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stephens reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

