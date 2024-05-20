Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,361,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,693 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 11.43% of Clarus worth $30,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 549,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 214,183 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clarus by 2.0% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 191,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Clarus in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Clarus by 71.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 357,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 149,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clarus in the third quarter valued at about $782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.42 million, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.90. Clarus Co. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $9.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15.

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.45 million. Clarus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Clarus from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Clarus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

