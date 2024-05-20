Brown Advisory Inc. Has $21.07 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,180 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 12,884 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $21,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,171 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 331.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 16,504 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 12,682 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $204,909.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $204,909.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 3,973 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $324,991.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,253,900. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $73.35 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.76.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Best Buy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

