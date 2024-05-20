Brown Advisory Inc. Has $23.32 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $23,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 14,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 21,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2,172.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 58,679 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 56,097 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL opened at $123.50 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $97.29 and a 1 year high of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.52. The firm has a market cap of $339.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

