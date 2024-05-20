Brown Advisory Inc. Has $24.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $24,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,207,000 after acquiring an additional 30,233 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $857,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $225.56 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

