Brown Advisory Inc. Has $34.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 721,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,444 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $34,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $133.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.21.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

