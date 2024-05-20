Brown Advisory Inc. Has $36.08 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 827,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $36,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $71,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of eBay stock opened at $51.48 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $53.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBAY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.