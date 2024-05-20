Brown Advisory Inc. Has $36.29 Million Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 982,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,263 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.30% of La-Z-Boy worth $36,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael Adam Leggett sold 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $114,095.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,924.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $36.33 on Monday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.19.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

