Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $24,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $2,438,000. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX stock opened at $104.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $138.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.60. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $107.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.82%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

