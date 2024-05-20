Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,749,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,643 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.98% of Alignment Healthcare worth $32,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 543,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 46,747 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,216,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,830,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 28,522 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $144,036.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 869,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,392,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,830,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,213 shares of company stock valued at $460,587 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALHC. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $628.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.75 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 91.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

