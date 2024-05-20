Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,036,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,808 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $22,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in International Money Express by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express stock opened at $20.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $677.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.76. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. International Money Express had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $171.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.55 million. Equities analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Aguilar sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $500,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,955.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IMXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Money Express has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

