Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,124,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,361 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $25,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT opened at $22.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

