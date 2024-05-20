Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 15,796 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 534,068 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $26,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Intel by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 22,870 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 81,980 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 872,379 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,837,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $31.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.82. The stock has a market cap of $135.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

