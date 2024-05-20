Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 52,964 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,885,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,964 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.77% of Equity Commonwealth worth $36,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 50.8% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,999,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,316 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,689,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,562,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after buying an additional 359,975 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,608,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,147,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after acquiring an additional 289,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $19.55 on Monday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.24.

In related news, CAO Andrew Levy sold 2,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $45,072.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,126.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

