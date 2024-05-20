Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,389,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 234,153 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.39% of Orion worth $38,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OEC. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion by 5.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,284,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,901,000 after acquiring an additional 171,834 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Orion by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,954,000 after purchasing an additional 76,480 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,618,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,444,000 after purchasing an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Orion by 22.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,483,000 after purchasing an additional 234,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Orion by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,939,000 after buying an additional 53,720 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Orion Trading Down 0.2 %

OEC opened at $25.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Orion S.A. has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $28.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.62.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.38 million. Orion had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Orion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

About Orion

(Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.