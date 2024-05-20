Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,451,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,590 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Kenvue worth $31,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Performance

KVUE opened at $20.47 on Monday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion and a PE ratio of 26.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KVUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

