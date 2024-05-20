Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,831 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.71% of Amalgamated Financial worth $22,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the third quarter worth $3,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,005,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,096,000 after purchasing an additional 122,722 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 402.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 86,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 69,416 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 26.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 317,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 66,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 63,385 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $25.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.91. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $107.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.77 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a boost from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sam D. Brown sold 8,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $229,077.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $33.00 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

