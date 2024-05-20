Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 21,355 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,355 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $24,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,099 shares of company stock valued at $37,156,142 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on CB

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $274.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.27. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. Chubb’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.