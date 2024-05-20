Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 27,311 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 795,122 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,311 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $36,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 77.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $139,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,525.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $46.37 on Monday. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.57 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 20.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.39%.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

