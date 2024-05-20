Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 2,939,114 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 969,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,939,114 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $33,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Genpact by 8.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,644,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,738,000 after buying an additional 1,327,435 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 921,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,973,000 after purchasing an additional 570,760 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Genpact by 18.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,948,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,733,000 after purchasing an additional 452,612 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Genpact by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,898,000 after purchasing an additional 432,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Genpact by 14.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,484,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,664,000 after purchasing an additional 321,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE G opened at $34.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.87. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 17.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on G shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

View Our Latest Report on Genpact

Genpact Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.