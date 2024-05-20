Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 31,187 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 793,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,187 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.51% of Getty Realty worth $23,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Price Performance

GTY stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $35.56.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $48.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

About Getty Realty

