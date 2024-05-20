Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 39,471 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,471 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $25,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in Novartis by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth $6,568,000. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 368.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NVS opened at $102.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $108.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.50.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $3.7772 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NVS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

