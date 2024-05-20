Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 49,737 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,737 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 168,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,096,000 after buying an additional 83,629 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $83.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

