Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $30,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $257.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.84 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.38.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,690,743.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.64.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

