Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) PT Lowered to $77.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.57% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $75.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. Bruker has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $94.86.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 145.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Articles

