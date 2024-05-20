Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Gary L. Hinkle Purchases 470 Shares

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 470 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.54 per share, for a total transaction of $23,753.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 220,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,125,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock opened at $50.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.29. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $85.00.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
