Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB) Director Gary L. Hinkle Purchases 470 Shares

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) Director Gary L. Hinkle bought 470 shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.54 per share, for a total transaction of $23,753.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 220,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,125,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services stock opened at $50.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.29. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHRB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in Virginia and Maryland. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

