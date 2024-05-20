Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.30). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cabaletta Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cabaletta Bio’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.52) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of CABA opened at $12.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $596.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. Cabaletta Bio has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABA. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter worth $63,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 24.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

