Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target Raised to C$74.00

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Calian Group from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on Calian Group from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Calian Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calian Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$78.14.

Shares of CGY opened at C$58.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.11. Calian Group has a twelve month low of C$46.27 and a twelve month high of C$64.88. The stock has a market cap of C$687.42 million, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

