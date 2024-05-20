Canaan’s (CAN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 185.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Canaan Price Performance

NASDAQ:CAN opened at $1.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $245.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61. Canaan has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $49.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 million. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 77.19% and a negative net margin of 192.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canaan will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Canaan

About Canaan

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Canaan by 88.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canaan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canaan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

