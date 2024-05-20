Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target to C$80.00

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Calian Group in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$78.14.

TSE:CGY opened at C$58.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.01. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of C$46.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$687.42 million, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

