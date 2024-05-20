Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Canada Goose from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$16.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday.
Canada Goose Stock Performance
About Canada Goose
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
