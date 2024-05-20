Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Critical Comparison

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) and Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amplify Energy and Canadian Natural Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $307.60 million 0.81 $392.75 million $0.73 8.62 Canadian Natural Resources $30.25 billion 2.73 $6.10 billion $5.02 15.35

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Amplify Energy. Amplify Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Amplify Energy has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Amplify Energy and Canadian Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Canadian Natural Resources 0 5 2 0 2.29

Amplify Energy currently has a consensus target price of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 56.33%. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus target price of $94.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.97%. Given Amplify Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Canadian Natural Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and Canadian Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy 10.06% 8.29% 4.25% Canadian Natural Resources 18.21% 20.58% 10.69%

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats Amplify Energy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO). The company's midstream assets include two pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

