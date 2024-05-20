Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.78.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $15.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.80%. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,952,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $103,661,000 after buying an additional 843,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,359 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $48,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 103.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 404,759 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 205,671 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,481 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

