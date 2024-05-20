Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOEV shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Canoo in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Canoo in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

GOEV opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. Canoo has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($1.23). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.91) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canoo will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canoo by 114.5% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 95.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Canoo by 36.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

