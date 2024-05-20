Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cabaletta Bio in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.03) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.84). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cabaletta Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07).

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of CABA stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $596.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABA. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 24.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

