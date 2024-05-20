Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.35.

CS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$9.00 price objective on Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Capstone Copper Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of CS stock opened at C$11.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.27. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$4.40 and a 1 year high of C$11.25.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$481.57 million during the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. Equities analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.3643123 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Capstone Copper

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$1,075,460.00. In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$1,075,460.00. Also, Director Gordon James Bell purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$141,140.00. 15.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

