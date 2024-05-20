Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives $107.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.57.

CAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $32,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

