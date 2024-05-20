Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Cascades Price Performance
Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$9.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$987.97 million, a PE ratio of -12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$9.10 and a 12 month high of C$15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.66.
Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.25). Cascades had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cascades will post 0.5796652 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Research Report on Cascades
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cascades
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Burry Just Sold Amazon, Replaced it With Alibaba, is He Right?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 Stocks That Look Like Chipotle in the Early Days
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Dole is a Tasty Low Hanging Treat for Value Hunters
Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.