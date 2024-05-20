Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$9.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$987.97 million, a PE ratio of -12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$9.10 and a 12 month high of C$15.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.66.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.25). Cascades had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cascades will post 0.5796652 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAS. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.83.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

