CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $91.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.52. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.44.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

