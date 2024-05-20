Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives $26.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 216.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,927,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $678,250,000 after buying an additional 23,202,018 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,191,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $706,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 150,534,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,508,185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750,480 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,224.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,097,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 9,511.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,303,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,531 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

