Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives $26.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.07. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $21.90.
Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.
About Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.
