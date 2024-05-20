CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $30.08 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.25.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Stories

