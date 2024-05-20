Chardan Capital Weighs in on Ocugen, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) – Chardan Capital boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ocugen in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.30). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocugen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Ocugen Stock Down 3.5 %

OCGN stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. Ocugen has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.11.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocugen

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truefg LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter worth $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies and vaccines that improve patients' health. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, currently under Phase 3 trials for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa and Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU410ST, a gene therapy under phase 1/2 for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.