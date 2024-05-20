Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $255.27.

Shares of CRL opened at $221.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.32. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,354 shares of company stock worth $2,570,894 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,174,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,319,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 499.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after acquiring an additional 307,398 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,603,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2,733.4% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 247,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,060,000 after acquiring an additional 238,766 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

