Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT Raised to C$15.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CSH.UN. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.40.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

TSE:CSH.UN opened at C$12.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.26, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.86. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$8.78 and a 1-year high of C$12.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is currently -234.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary Neil Whitelaw acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.25 per share, with a total value of C$49,000.00. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.