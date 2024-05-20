Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives C$12.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.88.

CGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th.

In other Cineplex news, Senior Officer Gordon Nelson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,700.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kevin David Watts acquired 3,200 shares of Cineplex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,344.00. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Nelson acquired 10,000 shares of Cineplex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$74,700.00. Insiders acquired a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $109,911 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CGX stock opened at C$8.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$536.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.84. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$7.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.26.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

