CI&T (CINT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 22nd. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.56 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.11%. On average, analysts expect CI&T to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CI&T stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.03. CI&T has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CINT. UBS Group began coverage on CI&T in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on CI&T from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CI&T from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CI&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.21.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

