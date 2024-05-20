Citigroup Raises Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Price Target to $46.00

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Forestar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FOR

Forestar Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $34.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.75. Forestar Group has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.60 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Forestar Group

In related news, CEO Anthony W. Oxley purchased 3,210 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $99,991.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,991.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forestar Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOR. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 1,601.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Forestar Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 112.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

About Forestar Group

(Get Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.