Citigroup Trims D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Target Price to $181.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $191.00 to $181.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.82.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $151.50 on Friday. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $165.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.38.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.17%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $516,530,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,735,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,262 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 390.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,884,000 after purchasing an additional 591,787 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 438.6% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 659,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,564,000 after purchasing an additional 537,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,864,000 after purchasing an additional 525,705 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

