Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CCEP opened at $74.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $75.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.33.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NASDAQ:CCEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. Research analysts predict that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 5.6%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile



Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

