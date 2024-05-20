Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) & Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST) Critical Review

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) and Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Catalyst Bancorp and Codorus Valley Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Codorus Valley Bancorp has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.09%. Given Codorus Valley Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Codorus Valley Bancorp is more favorable than Catalyst Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Bancorp $11.25 million 4.70 $600,000.00 ($1.02) -11.43 Codorus Valley Bancorp $129.76 million 1.67 $24.97 million $2.31 9.73

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Codorus Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Bancorp. Catalyst Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Codorus Valley Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and Codorus Valley Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Bancorp 5.35% -4.99% -1.54% Codorus Valley Bancorp 16.66% 12.01% 1.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.1% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Catalyst Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp beats Catalyst Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalyst Bancorp

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; business loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others. In addition, the company provides mortgage and wealth management services; credit cards; mobile banking and deposit; online bill pay and statement; treasury management; merchant services; and sells non-deposit investment products. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

